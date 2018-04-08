KC Police Searched Another Wooded Area For Missing Baby

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City police have wrapped up their search of several wooded acres near the home where an 11-month-old baby was reported missing last week.

Detectives used dogs and all-terrain vehicles to cover several wooded acres Wednesday looking for clues to last week's

disappearance of Lisa Irwin.

The baby's parents, Deborah Bradley and Jeremy Irwin, reported their daughter missing the morning of Oct. 4. Jeremy Irwin said he noticed the child was gone when he returned from a late shift at work. The parents say they suspect someone entered the home and abducted the baby.

Kansas City police spokesman Steve Young says the two-hour search Wednesday was not prompted by a tip.

On Tuesday, police searched a nearby abandoned home and cistern, while more than 30 detectives pursued additional leads. Police have said there are no suspects.