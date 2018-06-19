KC Police Still Investigating Baby's Disappearance

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A year after 10-month-old Lisa Irwin disappeared from her Kansas City home police say they still want a "one-on-one" discussion with the baby's mother.

Deborah Bradley's lawyer, however, says Bradley has been accessible to police.

Bradley and Jeremy Irwin reported their daughter missing early on Oct. 4, 2011. Police and the FBI conducted extensive searches, but no one has been charged. A $100,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information that brings the child home.

Kansas City police released a statement Friday saying they'd like to talk to Bradley because as the only adult in the home when the baby disappeared there are questions only she can answer.

Bradley's lawyer, Joe Picerno, tells The Kansas City Star that she's been available to police and has answered their questions.