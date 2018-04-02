KC Police Study Shows Urgent Need for More Resources

KANSAS CITY. (AP) - The Kansas City police department needs more people, more equipment, revised schedules and improved accountability for employee performance. The findings are the result of an independent study of the department. Police Chief Jim Corwin says he would like to implement most, if not all, of the recommendations within three years. The study notes police currently are far behind on work to log convictions into their database. That means criminals could get guns and employers might be unknowingly hiring people with criminal convictions. It also said the department needs to hire 14 call takers to reduce waiting times for 911 calls. Currently, nearly one-third of all 911 callers get a message telling them to hold.