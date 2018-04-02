KC Police Study Shows Urgent Need for More Resources
KANSAS CITY. (AP) - The Kansas City police department needs more people, more equipment, revised schedules and improved accountability for employee performance. The findings are the result of an independent study of the department. Police Chief Jim Corwin says he would like to implement most, if not all, of the recommendations within three years. The study notes police currently are far behind on work to log convictions into their database. That means criminals could get guns and employers might be unknowingly hiring people with criminal convictions. It also said the department needs to hire 14 call takers to reduce waiting times for 911 calls. Currently, nearly one-third of all 911 callers get a message telling them to hold.
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley said Monday his office issued an investigative subpoena against Facebook related to... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Relatives believe that a 5-year-old St. Louis boy fatally shot his 7-year-old brother after finding... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A new proposal released by the U.S. Department of State Friday pushes for tighter screening of would-be visitors... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Columbia got its first measurable snowfall on Easter since 1961 Sunday. The National Weather Service estimates the... More >>
in
Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
On March 31, 2018, at around 6:00 PM, members of the Audrain County Sheriff's Office and the Mexico Public... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
in
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
in
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
in
Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:
Coming Up Next
11:00aRachael Ray
12:00pKOMU 8 News @ Noon
12:30pInside Edition
11:00aJerry Springer
12:00pJerry Springer
1:00pMaury
Tonight's Schedule
7:00pThe Voice
9:01pGood Girls
7:00pDC's Legends of Tomorrow
8:00pPenn & Teller: April Fool Us Day
9:00pKOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30pSeinfeld