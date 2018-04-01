KC Red Light Camera Law in Question

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A Missouri appeals court panel has issued a ruling that raises questions about the constitutionality of Kansas City's red-light camera law.

The Western District Missouri Court of Appeals on Tuesday reversed a decision by Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Dale Youngs, who had dismissed a lawsuit brought against Kansas City and American Traffic Solutions, which operates the red-light cameras for the city.

The Kansas City Star reports the new ruling says Kansas City's ordinance allows a driver to run a traffic light without points being assessed to a license although state law requires that moving violations be assessed points.

The Kansas City City Council says no further camera tickets will be issued until further notice, but police will step up patrols at the city's 17 red light camera intersections.