KC Royals end series with a split

ARLINGTON - The Kansas City Royals got on the board early in the game.

For the Texas Rangers, the first five innings were scoreless.

By the third inning, the Royals had taken a 5-0 lead with two in the 1st, one in the 2nd, and two in the 3rd.

In the 7th, the Rangers got on the board with two homers from Joey Gallo and Robinson Chirinos.

After claiming a quick lead, the Royals finished with six scoreless innings.

In the end, the Rangers got close, but not close enough.

The series ended with a 5-3 victory for the Royals.

Monday, the Royals will host the Minnesota Twins.