KC School Officials Request Accreditation Upgrade

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Kansas City school district says it is showing rapid improvement and wants Missouri education officials to upgrade it from unaccredited to provisionally accredited.

Kansas City Public Schools Superintendent R. Stephen Green presented his argument Tuesday to the State Board of Education. Green highlighted Kansas City's finances and improvement on school performance reports.

The difference between unaccredited and provisionally accredited can be significant for a school system. Missouri law lets students transfer from unaccredited district to accredited school systems, and unaccredited districts also can face a state intervention. Kansas City became unaccredited in 2012.

The State Board of Education took no immediate action on Kansas City's request. Board President Peter Herschend says the decision is not easy and could take at least a couple months.