KC, St. Louis Airports Open, Flights Cancelled

KANSAS CITY - Airports in Kansas City and St. Louis reopened but passengers were told to expect several cancellations, particularly in the morning.

Lambert International Airport in St. Louis and Kansas City International Airport both closed Thursday after a massive snowstorm hit Missouri.

On Friday morning, websites for both airports showed several early-morning flights cancelled but more listed as on time as the day proceeds.

Lambert spokesman Jeff Lee told KMOX that many of the cancellations were because of storms in other cities after the snow moved east out of Missouri.

As of 7 a.m., Friday Lambert reported 36 departing flights and 17 arriving flights are canceled.

Kansas City airport's website showed nearly all flights cancelled until around 8:30 a.m. , when flights are mostly listed as on time.