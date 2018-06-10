KC Stadium Tax Credit Plan Gets OK

A legislative proposal to direct money to the stadiums from the state's income tax on athletes and entertainers failed last year, so Governor Blunt backed a new plan to help fund the projects through these tax breaks. Instead of going through the Legislature, it took approval by a state department and the Missouri Development Finance Board. After hearing a presentation by Jackson County officials, the board approved it without a dissenting vote. Rural lawmaker Wes Shoemyer says he opposes spending state money for nicer stadiums when the state has pressing needs like better education and health care funding.