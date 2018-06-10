KC summit to discuss problem of high student mobility summit

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City leaders are meeting next month to discuss the educational problems that occur when students change schools frequently.

A daylong summit planned for Tuesday will include more than 100 educators, housing agency representatives and social service providers. Mayor Sly James, a summit backer, said frequent moves threaten the ability of students to graduate from high school or be successful in higher education.

Leading national and local researchers will speak at the gathering. James said the goal of the summit is to come up with ideas for fixing the problem.

The summit is one of 100 such events nationwide. They're part of the America's Promise Alliance's GradNation campaign, which seeks to raise the national high school graduation rate to 90 percent and increase postsecondary enrollment and completion.