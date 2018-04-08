KC Symphony Sues State for $83 M

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Symphony is suing the state, claiming the General Assembly has shortchanged the Missouri Arts Council Trust Fund by $83 million since 1987. The legislature passed a law more than a decade ago to make the arts council self-sustaining. The law called for half of income taxes paid by out-of-state entertainers and athletes working in Missouri to go to the council trust fund. Lawmakers later raised that to 60 percent. The plan was to raise up to $10 million a year over 10 years. But the lawsuit said lawmakers allocated only part of the money, including none in 2003, 2004 and 2005.