KC Symphony Suit Arouses Arts Advocates

2007

KANSAS CITY - Some arts advocates fear a legal case involving the Kansas City Symphony will endanger arts funding. The symphony sued the state last week, claiming the Legislature has shortchanged the Missouri Arts Council Trust Fund by $83 million since 1987. The suit demands lawmakers make up that funding. Council Chairman Mike Vangel and other arts advocates are afraid the suit will alienate Gov. Blunt and dry up funding. Blunt's spokeswoman said he hasn't completed work on his budget but arts funding could be held up if the lawsuit lasts for years. Symphony officials said legislators should obey a state law they said requires lawmakers to set aside money each year for the council trust fund.