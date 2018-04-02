KC Voters Approve Funding for Downtown Streetcars

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Downtown Kansas City is on track to get a two-mile $100 million streetcar system.

City officials said Wednesday that voters who live in the streetcar district approved a 1-cent sales tax increase and property tax increases to help pay for the $100 million system. It will run from River Market to Union Station.

The vote authorizes the tax increases for 25 years. It will apply only within the boundaries of a downtown streetcar district. Only registered voters in the streetcar district voted on the issue.

The Kansas City Star reports the city plans to begin construction next year and start running the streetcars in 2015.

Supporters say they hope the two-mile system is the beginning of a much more extensive streetcar system across the city.