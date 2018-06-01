KC Wants State to Replace Broadway Bridge, Access

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City officials want the state to replace the Broadway Bridge and overhaul a tangled intersection to its south that often causes long backups during rush hour.

The steel-truss bridge carrying U.S. 169 traffic into the city from the north opened in 1956 as a toll bridge run by the city. The toll ended in 1991 and the bridge was handed over to the state.

City Manager Troy Schulte told The Kansas City Star it's the last of the city's four main bridges that need repairs. A Missouri Department of Transportation spokesman says finding money to pay for such a project is a challenge.

The cost to repair the bridge is estimated at $20 million, while the broader program sought by city leaders would run more than $200 million.