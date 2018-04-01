KC Wedding Venue Faces $130K Legal Judgment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A judge says a Kansas City wedding venue must pay $130,000 after canceling events and failing to refund money.

Attorney General Koster announced Wednesday that $43,000 will go to the unlucky couples. Ryan Crowell and his company, West Bottoms Hospitality, also must pay another $87,000 in penalties and fees.

After a trial in January, Jackson County Circuit Judge David Byrn found the defendants contracted with 73 couples to rent out the historic Stowe Building for wedding ceremonies. The defendants also agreed to provide services such as photography.

Crowell promised the couples the building would be renovated in time for scheduled weddings and receptions. But Kansas City stopped renovations because Crowell failed to apply for the required permits. Ultimately, all 73 events were canceled.