KCP&L Dropping Solar Installer After Audit

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City Power & Light says a St. Joseph company is no longer part of its solar energy rebate program, saying some systems the company installed were smaller than promised.

The utility said Monday an audit found numerous systems installed by U.S. Solar provided less power capacity than customers were promised. The company then allegedly overcharged those customers and collected more rebates than justified.

The owner of U.S. Solar, Trevor Dryden, said the allegations are wrong. He said the company reduced the number of panels in some systems but larger panels provided the capacity that was promised.

The Kansas City Star reports KCP&L also said the Federal Bureau of Investigation had approached the utility about an investigation of U.S. Solar. The FBI refused to comment.