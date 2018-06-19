KCP&L Wants to Limit Solar Rebate Program

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City Power & Light wants to put limits on its rebate program for solar energy in the Kansas City area, but a solar industry group says it will fight the move.

The rebates, which go to the utility's Missouri customers who install solar systems at their homes or businesses, have been more popular than expected. Rebates amounted to $350,000 in 2010 and grew to $12 million in 2012.

The Kansas City Star reports KCP&L wants state regulators to approve suspending the rebates later this year. The utility also then wants to keep the total payout from the rebates to no more than $21 million annually.

Joe Maxwell, legal counsel for the Missouri Solar Energy Industries Association, says his group has hired an attorney to fight the utility's move.