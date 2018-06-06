Keeping Children Safe

They took pictures and collected dental impressions and DNA Samples.

"Parents are starting to recognize it is a tool," said Brent Hut of the Masonic Children's Foundation. "It does give them a peace of mind. Hopefully they will never have to use it."

"Maybe you got lost or somebody was trying to take you. Your parents probably put this on TV and it is in the report all around the world Seeing if you've seen this child," said Taylor Elliott of Columbia.

Parents took all of the information home on CD. Any law enforcement agency can use the disk to get instant access to the things needed to start investigating a child's disappearance.