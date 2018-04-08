Keeping Cool While Waiting for Your Ride

Courtyard Apartments asked for the benches because many of its residents ride the buses.

"Obviously there's limited funds to put in the number of benches and shelters that we have, so we looked at areas that are primarily used the most and tried to locate benches and shelters where they would be used by the most people," said Mark Grindstaff of the Department of Public Works .

"That's really nice, especially on hot summer days," said Hughes. "It's a place to sit so you're not standing against the fence. You can relax and wait for the bus and that's really nice having one on both sides of the street."

It cost Columbia $90,000 to install new benches and shelters.