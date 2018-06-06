Keeping it Cool at the State Fair

COLUMBIA - The one hundred and eighth Missouri State Fair starts tomorrow in Sedalia and officials are hoping the heat won't keep people away.

This year director Mark Wolfe says workers are doing everything they can to keep people cool.

Officials are urging Missourians to wear light colored and loose fitting clothes, drink plenty of water- available for only a dollar,and spend some time watching events inside the provided air-conditioned buildings.

The state fair averages between 340 and 350-thousand people each year and officials hope attendance does not drop below this number.

