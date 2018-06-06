Kemper Homes Cause Strife in Boonville
BOONVILLE - A group of Boonville residents are fighting City Hall about the Kemper Village Homes being built. Construction started last week on the 40 low-income, single-family homes. The residents have organized into "Group 502," named for the 502 members.
J.D. Twenter owns several Boonville properties, including the motel across the street from where the homes are being built. He says local landowners will not be competitive.
"They're gonna rent the homes, three bedroom, two-car garage, two bath homes for $500 per month," said Twenter. "And myself being a landlord and owning rental property, there's no way, I can compete with that."
Amy Shadwick has relatives who live in Twenter's motel and she thinks the new homes will be beneficial.
""It gives people the opportunity to get a home," said Shadwick.
Group 502 says the City Council did not listen to Boonville residents who protested the homes being built. They want the homes to be voted on in April 2011 but Councilman Pete Soener disputes that.
"I received quite a lot of phone calls and it was pretty much 50/50 in favor and against," said Soener.
He also said the building of the homes are a "resolved matter."
