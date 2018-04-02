Kendricks Making Quick Impact for Rams

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- While the St. Louis Rams wait for top pick Robert Quinn to recover from a knee injury, their second-rounder is fitting in nicely.

Tight end Lance Kendricks has been working with the first unit.

The former Wisconsin star said coming out of a complicated

system in college has helped him pick up new offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels' playbook pretty quickly. He has both size and speed at 6 feet 2 and 240 pounds and with a 4.49 40-yard dash time, so he could stretch defenses from the middle of the field.

"I'm kind of used to the terminology and lingo. They're kind of the same, so I try to take the similarities and apply them," McDaniels said.