Kennett man pleads guilty in murder case

By: The Associated Press

KENNETT, Mo. (AP) — A southeast Missouri man faces sentencing in September after pleading guilty to murder.

KFVS-TV reported Monday that Standrique Matlock of Kennett pleaded guilty July 25 in the 2011 shooting death of Roosevelt Jackson III.

Matlock and Kareema Jefferson were both charged. Court documents said Jefferson and Matlock came up with a plan to kill Jackson after Jefferson and Jackson had an argument. Matlock told investigators he shot Jackson several times in front of an apartment building.

Jefferson has not yet gone to trial.