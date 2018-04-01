Kenseth Wins, Carl Edwards Finishes 11th at Geico 400 at Chicago

JOLIET, IL - Matt Kenseth restored order to a chaotic week for NASCAR with a steely victory over teammate Kyle Busch in the opening race for the Chase for the Sprint Cup championship.

Kenseth went into Sunday's race at Chicagoland Speedway as the top seed in the field. But he flew completely under the radar while last week's attempts by at least three teams to manipulate the results at Richmond took center stage of the opening race of the Chase.

He had to wait out two rain delays that totaled six hours, 30 minutes and passed Busch on a restart with 27 laps remaining.

Busch finished second for a 1-2 finish for Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota.

Kevin Harvick was third as Chase drivers grabbed the top six spots.