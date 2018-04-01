Kent State Suspends Wrestler Over Michael Sam Tweet

By: The Associated Press

KENT, Ohio (AP) - Kent State University has suspended a wrestler for making a derogatory comment on his Twitter account about former Missouri football player Michael Sam, who announced he is gay.

Kent State said the suspension for Sam Wheeler was indefinite.

Wheeler first tweeted Monday using a homophobic slur, saying he couldn't watch a sports program because they were talking about Sam, who is an NFL prospect.

The 20-year-old Wheeler exchanged tweets with others who defended Sam and gays. His Twitter account was then deactivated.

Wrestling coach Jim Andrassy said he had talked to Wheeler, and the wrestler is "remorseful." There was no response to an attempt Wednesday to reach Wheeler by email.