Kentucky rally too much for Missouri

COLUMBIA - The Mizzou volleyball team fell to the No. 10 ranked Kentucky Wildcats at the Hearnes Center on Wednesday night.

Mizzou got off to a quick start, winning the first set by a score of 25-19. However, it would be the only set the Tigers would win as the Wildcats took control and never looked back.

Backed by a career offensive day from sophomore Leah Edmond and the fifth double-double of the season from freshman Madison Lilley, Kentucky went on to win the next three sets (25-18, 25-19, and 25-19), winning the match three sets to one.

Edmond tallied 18 kills on a career-best .485 hitting percentage. Lilley had 52 assists coupled with 12 digs en route to her fifth double-double.

Missouri was led by redshirt senior Melanie Crow's eight kills while seniors Courtney Eckenrode and Ali Kreklow provided 17 and 18 assists, respectively, but it wasn't enough to stop Kentucky.

The Wildcats improve to 10-2 on the season and 1-0 in SEC play while the Tigers fall to .500 at 7-7 and 0-1 against conference opponents.

Missouri will now travel to College Station, Texas to take on the Texas A&M Aggies in a SEC match up with first serve scheduled for noon on Sunday.