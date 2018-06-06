Kespohl to Recommend Limiting Police Review Submissions

In a conversation with KOMU 8, Kespohl said he will recommend at Monday's city council meeting that the council direct city staff amend the city statute concerning the Police Review Board.

Kespohl says the council should only let Columbia residents and those involved in, or an eyewitness to, a Columbia crime file a complaint with the board.

He says this is in response to the California (state) man who filed a complaint to the board concerning the February swat raid on the Whitworth home, at a time when no Columbia citizen had yet to file a complaint.