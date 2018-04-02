Kevin Roy scores twice, Ducks down Blues 3-1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Kevin Roy scored twice and John Gibson made 29 saves as the Anaheim Ducks defeated the St. Louis Blues 3-1 on Thursday night.

Andrew Cogliano also scored for Anaheim, which has won three of four.

Patrik Berglund scored for the Blues, who have lost two in a row.

Gibson earned his second victory at St. Louis in the last 16 days. He stopped 37 of 39 shots in a 3-2 win on Nov. 29.

Roy scored twice in a span of 2:45 in the third period to push the lead to 3-0. He pounced on the rebound off a shot by Cam Fowler at 5:43 for a 2-0 advantage.

Roy was called up on Tuesday following an injury to Corey Perry.

Cogliano stuffed a loose puck past Jake Allen from close range in the second period for his fourth goal of the season. It was his first since Oct. 26, a span of 22 games.

Gibson, who improved to 10-10-3, stopped Joel Edmundson on a breakaway in the second.

Berglund broke the shutout with 5:53 left. It was the Blues' first goal in 114:07.

St. Louis failed on four power play attempts.

The Ducks, who have earned at least one point in their last six games, were playing the first of six successive road games.

Allen made 15 saves in falling to 17-8-2.

NOTES: Anaheim RW Corey Perry is listed as week to week with a knee injury sustained in the first period of a 3-2 win over Carolina on Monday. ... Allen has started the Blues' last seven games. ... St. Louis D Alex Pietrangelo missed his third consecutive game with a lower-body injury. ... The Ducks will play 11 of their next 14 games on the road.

UP NEXT

Ducks: Play at Washington on Saturday in the second stop on their six-game road trip.

Blues: Host the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday in the first of back-to-back games between the teams. St. Louis plays at Winnipeg on Sunday.