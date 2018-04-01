Kewpies' Heath One-of-a-Kind

A district title is on the line in the Kewpies' matchup against the rival Jefferson City Jays with a district title on the line.

"If you can't prepare, if you can't get ready not only for Jeff City but for the chance to move on, then something's wrong with you," said Hickman head coach Jason Wright.

Hickman will have its hands full trying to slow down Desmond Wilson and the Jefferson City ground attack.

"They're a tremendous offense, a tremendous offense," said defensive coordinator Arnell Monroe. "You're going to have to swarm to the football. You know that a guy's out there who can possibly go to the house at any time. You have to rally your kids through the week and you hope that you're mature enough at this time of the year to get over and to answer the big play."

The Kewpies have a big play guy of their own in senior running back Rob Heath.

"The thing about Rob that a lot of people don't understand is this: he plays both ways," said Wright. "Most of the running backs at the 6A level, they're one way guys so for him to have almost 1,200 yards and to do what he does at running back and to play both ways, that says a little something about his character."