Keytesville community surprises soldier

1 day 13 hours 59 seconds ago Saturday, May 12 2018 May 12, 2018 Saturday, May 12, 2018 11:39:00 PM CDT May 12, 2018 in News
By: Amber Raub, KOMU 8 Reporter
KEYTESVILLE - Family and friends surprised a soldier Saturday morning after his return home from overseas.

Brandon Brown, Army National Guard Staff Sergeant, wanted to surprise his family for Mother's Day, but his return home ended up being a surprise for him rather than a surprise for his family.

“I was like OK, everyone lied to me about me lying to everyone else," he said.

Brown came home to a newly renovated home the community had worked on while he was deployed.

“I was shocked because I was trying to plan a surprise down at the restaurant to try and surprise my mom and my grandma and my kids for Mothers’ Day."

Brown’s neighbor and friend, Nathan Asbury, helped organize the remodel.

“We’ve had donations from kitchen cabinets, flooring, trim, lights, paint, sheet rock," Asbury said.

And it all started because of one request. Brown asked Asbury to repair his basement while he was away, after it flooded last year on his birthday. That's when Asbury had the idea to remodel more than just the basement. 

“And it just grew from there and kept getting bigger," Asbury said.

The Lions Club started to collect items for the home, too, such as kitchen cabinets, flooring, trim, lights, paint and sheet rock.

The reaction they received from Brown was priceless.

“I think he said ‘wow’ quite a few times when we took him into the house. He couldn’t get over that part," Asbury said.

