Kicking Off a Football History

The action on the field was only just one part of something special. Senior night, a chance at an undefeated season, a packed house of screaming fans, and the sounds of marching bands and cheers for the Indians filling the Friday night air. Football euphoria for the average fan or player, but what's hard to believe is that none of this existed two years ago.

Years of hard work, dedication, and fundraising led by the Hallsville football kickoff committee has given kids a chance to keep playing football past youth leagues and into high school.

"They were some of the first members of the team that I coached, and to see them go through our youth program, and now get the opportunity to play high school football means more than words can ever express for me," said president of the Hallsville Kickoff Committee Jeff Crane.

This two year old team and brand new stadium has also given the town something to rally around. After talking to these wildly supportive fans behind me, whether the team was 7-0 or 0-7, I've got a hunch they'd still be here. The dream season has meant a lot to residents like the Pierce family, whose daughter is a cheerleader for the Indians.

"I think the one thing that's made it so special for myself is that my daughter's been able to be a part of a football team that has brought this whole community together," said Hallsville resident Deb Pierce.

The community got to see their team run their way to a 28-12 victory over the Missouri Military Academy, putting the finishing touches on their first undefeated season in only the program's second year.

It's amazing what a leather ball, goal posts, and a lot of heart can do for a town. The team had to compete on the JV level for its first two years of existence, so no play-offs this season. But next year the Indians will field the first ever varsity team in Hallsville history.