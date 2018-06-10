Kicking Up Dirt

Lidya Schuster's country home feels more like the big city this summer, just without the pavement.

"It's terrible," Schuster said. "That's slow..so normally it's quite a bit faster than that. Oh, normally it's about 10, 20 miles faster than that. That was slow."

Since construction shut down Route F near Fulton, drivers found a shortcut coming less than 50 yards from Schuster's front door.

"It's doubled, maybe even tripled," Schuster said.

It's not the detour MoDOT designed, but it's faster.

"There's been so much dust that I can't even allow my children to come out and play because I don't want them breathing that in," Schuster said.

The dirt and dust coats cars, plants, and even the family's pool.

"We cannot designate where people drive. We're sorry to do that. We can't force them to go down a detour. We know the detour we have them on is pretty long, but we put them on a state route," Chuck Sullivan from MoDOT said.

Schuster said after talking to MoDOT, the county, and state legislators, residents just want someone to take responsibility.

"We would like to find some way to get the dust down," Schuster said.

But for now, she's just waiting for Route F to re-open in mid-August.

MoDOT and homeowners said they want to work together to find a solution to the increased traffic. MoDOT officials also said they think it's more of a law enforcement issue, making sure drivers slow down on the gravel.