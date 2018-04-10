Kidnapping Suspect: Life was Good

Michael Devlin tells the New York Post he was relatively happy during the time he is accused of abducting an 11-year-old boy. He also told the newspaper in a jailhouse interview from Franklin County that his parents have not visited him since his arrest earlier this month. He says he doesn't know how he is going to explain himself to them. The 41-year-old pizzeria manager is accused of taking 13-year-old Ben Ownby January eighth in Beaufort, about 50 miles southwest of St. Louis. When authorities acting on a tip rescued Ben four days later, they found him in a suburban St. Louis apartment with Shawn Hornbeck. The now-15-year-old had been missing from Washington County since 2002.