Kidnapping Victim Elizabeth Smart to Speak at MU

4 years 3 weeks 3 days ago Tuesday, March 11 2014 Mar 11, 2014 Tuesday, March 11, 2014 5:36:00 AM CDT March 11, 2014 in News
By: The Associated Press

COLUMBIA (AP) - A woman who was the victim of an infamous kidnapping in Utah will visit Columbia on Friday to speak at the University of Missouri.

Elizabeth Smart was kidnapped at age 14 by a homeless street preacher and spent nine months in captivity before being discovered with her two captors in Utah. She released her memoir in October 2013.

Smart is now an advocate for abducted and missing children. She will appear at a Friday afternoon book signing at the campus bookstore before her evening lecture at Jesse Auditorium. Admission to the lecture is free for students with a university ID and $10 for members of the public.

 

