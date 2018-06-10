Kids, Art, Athletes-All For a Good Cause

Wednesday, June 20 2012
By: Kamen Entchev
COLUMBIA - A special Florida program in honor of an 8-year-old boy made its way to Columbia today. "Caleb's Pitch" was started after Caleb Jacobbe died of cancer in 2006. 

Before Massachusetts-born Caleb died he was able to fulfill his dream of throwing out the first pitch at a Boston Red Sox baseball game.

Caleb's uncle, Tim Jacobbe, a University of Florida professor , started "Caleb's Pitch." 

His program focuses on syringe art paint where kids with illnesses shoot paint at a canvas.  Because Caleb was a big sports fan, Jacobbe brings together athletes as well as musicians to paint with the children.  Before Wednesday, the program always took place in Florida. 

The MU Women's and Children's Hospital became the first hospital outside of Florida to start the program Wednesday morning.  Five Mizzou athletes, parents, and hospital staff got together for the kickoff event.  Tim Jacobbe, the founder of "Caleb's Pitch," came up from Florida for the event. 

 "Three days before he passed away, he did 31 of these paintings," Jacobbe said. He absolutely loved sports and these paintings were really important to him and those 31 paintings went to family and friends and everyone we knew and he inscribed at the bottom love Caleb. So what we're trying to do with Caleb's Pitch is to give back in this way and create positive experiences for kids going through those tough times."

Jacobbe added that he thought the MU Women's and Children's Hospital did a great job with the event on Wednesday.  The hospital plans to bring five athletes at the hospital each month for a one-hour session of syringe art painting. 

