Kids Lend A Hand At Kids Helping Kids Day

COLUMBIA - More than 80 kids ages 4 to 10 participated in the Kids Helping Kids Day at the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri Saturday. The day was designed to how children the importance of volunteerism and what the food bank does on a daily basis.

"Kids at a young age are so absorbate....their like a sponge and it's amazing the kind of things they will remember after this," Rachel Ellersieck, Communications Coordinator, said.

The kids put together buddypacks for the program that is expected to supply 8,500 for students in the area each week.

The kids also brought in 80 backpacks and jars of peanut butter to kick off another drive for the food bank.