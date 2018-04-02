Kids LiveWell Initiative Aims to Make Kids Healthier

COLUMBIA - Options on fast food menus could get a little healthier. A new initiative, unveiled Wednesday from the National Restaurant Association and Healthy Dining, would make participating restaurants provide lower calorie options for children's meals. The "Kids LiveWell Initiative" requires that at least one entree be under 600 calories and one side be under 200 calories.

One Columbia man said the initiative will not change his family's eating routine. "I don't think it would change our eating habits or our kid's eating habits at all because we do get a variety of apples and oranges or french fries, one time. And so, I don't think it will make a difference in our lives," said Bronc Woodruff.

More than 19 chains and 15,000 restaurants have already signed onto the initiative including, Au Bon Pain Cafe Bakery, Burger King, Burgerville, Carraba's Italian Grill, Chevy's, Chili's, Corner Bakery Cafe, Cracker Barrel, Denny's, El Pollo Loco, Friendly's, IHOP, Joe's Crab Shack, Outback Steakhouse, Silver Diner, Sizzler, T-Bone's Great American Eatery, and zpizza.