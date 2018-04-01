Kids Participate in Reality Video Game for Exercise

COLUMBIA - Dozens of kids are trading video game controllers and television sets in for Nerf Blasters and exercise as a part of a new program called Battle Club.

According to Tiger Academy of Gymnastics Facility Manager Craig Butler, Battle Club is an alternative to sitting in front of a screen playing games. Club members, which include both boys and girls, get the chance to play in a variety of high intensity controlled battle games with nerf guns. Butler said the idea is to get kids up and moving.

"You hear a lot of stuff in the news about the fact that young kids can't run as fast as we could when we were their age and you hear about childhood obesity problems ... So we wanted to make something really fun that they can compare to a video game," Butler said.

Battle Club is held from 7:45 to 8:45 every Tuesday and Thursday at Tiger Academy of Gymnastics. Monthly tuition cost is $50 for one night per week or $90 for two nights weekly.