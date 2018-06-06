Kids "Punt, Pass, and Kick" For a Rare Opportunity

COLUMBIA - Kids gathered Saturday morning at Cosmo Park with one goal in mind: to get the opportunity to show off their talents in St. Louis at the Edward Jones Dome.

Boys and girls ages 6 to sixteen gathered for Columbia Parks and Recreation's 5th annual Punt, Pass and Kick Competition.

Each kid was allowed one pass, one punt, and one placekick, and participants were divided up by gender and age group.

One organizer says this is a good experience for the kids.

"A chance to shoot for something," Camren Cross of Columbia Parks and Recreation said. "Since there's a carrot at the end of this thing, so to speak, to go to the Rams' stadium and perform or to an NFL play-off game and perform, it could give a child a pretty rare experience."

The kids that won today will move on to the sectional competition, which will place in Jefferson City this October.