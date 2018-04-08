Kids Work Hard on Day Off

Deaudre Johnson and J'Sheree Peal are selling hot dogs. But they can't agree on the right price.

"He was holding up the sign, and he said free hot dog, and I said 25-cent," Peal explained.

No school meant a chance for both kids to make some extra cash. Holding up a cardboard sign to help them advertise their sale, the kids yelled out to potential customers. They sold hot dogs, lemonade, and granola bars to people and cars passing by their aunt's house.

"They can at least do something educational, that's making money. That will get them further than not doing nothing," said Linda Dawson, the kids' aunt.

Dawson helped make the food, and made sure the kids never served the treats without their gloves. The kids see Labor Day as a day to make money. Dawson sees it as a day like any other.

"It's nothing special, you know, like your birthday, or anything like that. I am just thankful that I am here, another day, another Labor Day," Dawson said.

Johnson and Peal didn't make much money, but they plan on increasing their sales next Labor Day.