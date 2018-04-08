Killer Brought to Justice

CLAYTON (AP) - The man accused of killing a suburban St. Louis school teacher during an apparent car jacking attempt at West County Shopping Center nearly seven years ago is now formally indicted. A St. Louis County grand jury has indicted 30-year-old Derrick Luser of Overland, who now awaits arraignment on charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action. He could face up to life in prison if convicted. Investigators used DNA evidence to track down Luster earlier this year. He was arrested in February in Texas. Authorities say he had been splitting time between St. Louis and Austin, Texas. The victim, Joyce Belrose, taught fourth grade at Clark Elementary School in Webster Groves.