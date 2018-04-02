Kim Anderson hired by Pittsburg State

PITTSBURG, Kan. - Former University of Missouri head basketball coach Kim Anderson has agreed to join Division II Pittsburg State University in the same position.

Pittsburg State will formally introduce Anderson on Monday, March 27.

Anderson previously coached at Central Missouri, a rival of Pittsburg State in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association. He led Central Missouri to the 2014 national title and two other final fours.

Anderson joined Missouri, his alma mater, as head coach before the 2014-2015 season. Anderson went 27-68 in three seasons. Anderson was asked to step down after going 8-24 this season.