Kim Anderson out as Missouri head coach

COLUMBIA - Missouri men's basketball head coach Kim Anderson was asked for his resignation from athletic director Jim Sterk Sunday afternoon.

Anderson has been the Missouri coach for the past three seasons, going 26-67.

The last three years were the first time any SEC program has had three-straight 20-loss seasons.

"Kim has represented our program with character, integrity and class while dedicating himself to developing our student-athletes on and off the basketball court," Sterk said in a press release Sunday. "Kim will always be a Tiger, and all of us are grateful for his contributions to our University."

Anderson was a player at Mizzou under legendary head coach Norm Stewart, winning Big 8 player of the year in 1977.

Anderson won his 300th career game on Feb. 11 against Vanderbilt.

"This decision has been very difficult for me personally because of the tremendous respect I have for Kim," Sterk said. "I know how hard he and his staff have worked to turn the program around over the last three years, however, the lack of on-court success has resulted in a significant drop in interest surrounding our program, and we could not afford for that to continue another year."

Anderson will still coach in the SEC tournament, which starts Wednesday.

Sterk said the department is starting a national search for a new coach immediately, and it will use a search consultant to find potential new hires.