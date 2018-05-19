Kim Anderson's New MU Basketball Staff Takes Shape

COLUMBIA - Newly announced MU Basketball Coach Kim Anderson has wasted little time putting together his staff.

His first hire, which came just one day after becoming head coach, can be viewed as a way to maintain continuity. He chose to retain Associate Head Coach Tim Fuller.

Fuller is an important key to Missouri's immediate future. He was key in recruiting next year's 21st overall ranked recruiting class. The 2014 class is made-up of Georgia's Mr. Basketball award winner JaKeenan Gant, and Namon Wright, who was recently named a 2014 All-American by BallIsLife.com.

By retaining Fuller, Missouri may have a chance to receive a re-commitment from junior college guard Kevin Punter. Punter's decommitment came amidst news of Frank Haith's departure. Punter is set to decide between Tennessee and Missouri.

Fuller has spent the last three years on Missouri's staff with Haith. During his tenure he spent five games, winning all of them, as Interim Head Coach during Haith's suspension at the beginning of last season.

Keeping Fuller comes as a surprise to some. He received major interest in a head coaching job at Florida A&M.

"I'm ecstatic right now," Fuller said. "I love Missouri. I appreciate everything about our student-athletes, this state, this school and our fans. This has become my home. After meeting with Coach Anderson the last two days and seeing the way he relates to our student-athletes and coaches, I quickly accepted his offer to join his staff at Mizzou. This is going to be fun."

Anderson's second hiring has quite the history with him. Brad Loos has spent the past 12 years as an assistant basketball coach with five of those as an associate head coach under Anderson at Central Missouri.

Before joining the staff at Central Missouri, Loos played basketball and served as a graduate assistant under his Father, Dave Loos, at NCAA Division I Mid-Major Austin Peay of the Ohio Valley Conference.

Loos told Steve Walentik of the Columbia Daily Tribune, "I'm thrilled, getting a chance to coach at that level, not only get to coach at that level, but coach at that level with Coach Anderson. That's a dream come true for a guy like me."

The most recent move by Anderson is the retaining of Director of Basketball Operations, Bryan Tibaldi.

Tibaldi played basketball at Michigan State under the highly successful Tom Izzo. Following his playing career at Michigan State, he became a graduate assistant on Izzo's staff before becoming the video coordinator for the Chicago Bulls.

He's spent the past three years working as Director of Basketball operations under Haith. With Anderson, he will keep the same role on the team.

"Bryan is a talented young coach and has great passion for Mizzou Basketball and the coaching profession," Anderson said. "I've really enjoyed getting to know Bryan over these past few days and am excited to retain him in the Director of Basketball Operations role. People around the department and our program have great respect for Bryan. His work ethic and attention to detail will serve this staff and our student-athletes well. I look forward to working with Bryan closely as we build our program."

Missouri lost previous assistant coaches Dave Leitao and Mark Phelps prior to Anderson's Hiring. Leitao followed Haith to Tulsa. Phelps left Missouri for Marquette before Haith's departure.

Anderson still has one assistant coaching position to fill.