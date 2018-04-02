Kin of Missing Missouri Couple Hold Fundraiser

CRANE, Mo. (AP) - Relatives of a southwest Missouri couple who disappeared more than a month ago are holding a weekend fundraiser to increase a reward fund.

Greene County investigators have been searching and following leads in the search for Rebecca and Russell Porter, but there's been no sign of the Willard couple since April 17. KSPR-TV reports the couple's families are holding a silent auction and spaghetti dinner Saturday night at the Community Center in Crane. The dinner starts at 5 p.m. and the auction one hour

later.

Family members say the Porters' home smelled of bleach, and Rebecca Porter left a cellphone, medication, purse and car keys behind.

A reward fund of $5,000 to $10,000 was announced three weeks ago. Money raised at Saturday night's event will be added to the fund.