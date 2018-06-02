Kinder Criticizes Nixon's Administration's "Manifest Ineptitude"

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder is accusing Gov. Jay Nixon's administration of "manifest ineptitude" for acting too slowly to reduce a backlog of seniors and disabled residents awaiting in-home care services.

Kinder's comments Tuesday about Nixon come as the Republican lieutenant governor is preparing to make an announcement next month about his potential challenge of the Democratic governor in the 2012 elections. But Kinder says his criticism isn't political. He says he's raising concerns as the state's official advocate for seniors.

Earlier this year, the Department of Health and Senior Services hired Indiana-based Syncare to assess people's home-care needs. But that contract dissolved more than a month ago after residents complained of long delays in getting service.

The department says its own employees have since provided faster service.