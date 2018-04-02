Kinder to Pay Mo. More Than $50,000

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Missouri Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder plans to pay the state more than $50,000 to cover questionable expense reimbursements during his term in office.

Kinder campaign attorney Jared Craighead told The Associated Press that the Republican lieutenant governor planned to write the check Tuesday from his personal funds.

Kinder had said April 5 that his campaign would pay the state $35,050 -- an amount equal to hotel stays in the St. Louis area that had been the subject of a story by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Craighead says the new, higher amount is roughly equal to Kinder's total instate lodging reimbursements in the past six years. But Craighead also said the payment is intended to cover any potentially questionable expense reimbursement, whether it is for lodging, travel or meals.