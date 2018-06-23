Kinder to Use Condo for St. Louis Visits

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Missouri Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder says he will use a condominium paid for by his campaign when he visits St. Louis, in the wake of a St. Louis Post-Dispatch story reporting that taxpayers paid his tab for at least 329 nights at a St. Louis hotel over the past five years.



Kinder told KFTK-97.1 FM in St. Louis on Monday that he will use a two-bedroom condo in Richmond Heights on visits to St. Louis.



Kinder is a Republican from Cape Girardeau who is widely expected to run for governor next year.



The Post-Dispatch reported Sunday that Kinder's St. Louis hotel stays cost taxpayers $35,050 since 2006.



Kinder told The Associated Press he was audited in 2007 and 2010 by Democratic auditors and that the hotel stays were never an issue.