Kinder Wins Third Term as Lieutenant Governor

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Republican Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder has secured a third term, becoming the second Missourian to win three elections for the office.

Election results Tuesday show Kinder defeated Democratic former state Auditor Susan Montee.

Kinder had been expected to run for governor this year but instead decided to run for re-election as lieutenant governor. The other Missourian to win three lieutenant governor elections is Democrat Frank Harris, who first took office started in 1933.