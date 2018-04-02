King Kong Heist

A 200-pound, 33-foot-tall inflatable Kong vanished early Thursday from the roof of the Springfield Eight movie theater, apparently nabbed by thieves who wanted to "ape" . Amberg Entertainment Inc. rented the big ape to the movie theater to promote the new "King Kong" movie. Amberg's Adam Brown suspects King Kong might have been taken by pranksters who had little idea the theft is a felony. The model is worth about as much as eight-thousand dollars but is inoperable without an air blower like the one left behind by thieves. Brown urged the culprits to return Kong to the theater or to the company's corporate headquarters.