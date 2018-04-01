King of the Roots

The contest was held at the Blue Note Friday night July 20 2007. Seven bands lined up to battle it out: Celadine, Los Desterrados, The Serious Blues Band, Big Muddy, Big Medicine, East Ash St. Band and Caulfield and the Magic.

Bands were judged 60 percent on performance, 30 percent on crown noise (measured by a decibel meter) and 10 percent on how much money was in a band's bank. Boone County National Bank provided each band with a piggy bank.

The banks were just another way for people to vote for their favorite band. The money that went into these banks all went to the Missouri High Steppers.

The High Steppers took away more than $2,000 from ticket sales and Boone County National Bank.

The Serious Blues Band was crowned King of the Roots 2007 with $396 in the bank. They will appear at this year's Roots-n-Blues-BBQ.